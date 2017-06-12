Yemen cholera outbreak: With 859 dead and 1,16,700 affected, WHO says less than half the country's hospitals still operational

Sanaa: The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced that the death toll in the cholera outbreak in Yemen has reached 859, with 70 new deaths reported in the last three days.

The WHO on Sunday said the number of suspected cases has increased to 116,700, which is 14,880 more than on 8 June, reports Efe News.

The epidemic, which began in April, has spread to 20 out of the 22 provinces in the country, especially in capital Sanaa and, the agency added.

The organisation warned that the healthcare system in Yemen is on the verge of collapse as many hospitals have shut down because of the ongoing conflict.

It said only 45 percent of the hospitals are still operational and they are facing a shortage of supplies and staff.

The war has so far killed more than 10,000 people, half of them civilians, and displaced over 2 million others, according to humanitarian agencies.