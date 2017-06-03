Yemen cholera outbreak: 605 dead, 73,700 affected; WHO warns of healthcare system's collapse

You are here:
Jun, 03 2017

Sanaa: The World Health Organisation on Saturday announced that the death toll in the cholera outbreak in Yemen has reached 605, with suspected cases exceeding 73,700.

"Cholera continues to spread in Yemen," the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in an official statement.

The toll has rapidly increased after WHO put the figure at 532 and the number of suspected cases at 65,300 on Wednesday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The deadly disease has been rapidly spreading across Yemen since 27 April, WHO said.

The organisation warned that the healthcare system in Yemen is on the verge of collapse as many hospitals have shut down because of the ongoing conflict, saying only 45 per cent of them are still operational and they are facing a shortage of supplies and staff.

The war has so far killed more than 10,000 people, half of them civilians, and displaced over 2 million others, according to humanitarian agencies.


