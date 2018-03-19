You are here:
Xi Jinping congratulates Vladimir Putin on his re-election, says China-Russia partnership is at 'best level in history'

World AFP Mar 19, 2018 09:11:31 IST

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Monday, congratulated Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on his re-election, saying Beijing was willing to work with Moscow to bring ties to a "higher level".

Putin won in a landslide on Sunday, one day after China's parliament unanimously re-appointed Xi to a second term.

File image of Chinese president Xi Jinping. AP

Xi has drawn comparison with Putin as the Chinese leader has consolidated power and gained a path to indefinite rule after the rubber-stamp National People's Congress lifted presidential term limits last week.

"Currently, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership is at the best level in history, which sets an example for building a new type of international relations," Xi said in a congratulatory message to Putin, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

"China is willing to work with Russia to keep promoting China-Russia relations to a higher level, provide driving force for respective national development in both countries, and promote regional and global peace and tranquility," Xi said.


