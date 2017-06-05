World Environment Day: UN gen secy António Guterres urges less use of plastic, asks people to reconnect with nature

You are here:
WorldFP StaffJun, 05 2017 11:06:12 IST

On World Environment Day, which is observed on 5 June every year, United Nations General Secretary António Guterres urged everyone to ''cherish the planet that protect us''. In a video message, uploaded on YouTube, Guterres said, "Without a healthy environment we can't end poverty or build prosperity. We all have a role to play in protecting our only home."

In the 38-second video clip, Guterres appealed people to use less plastic, drive less and waste less food and asked to reconnect with nature. Watch the full video here:

Since its inception in 1972, World Environment Day has grown to become a global platform for positive environmental action and is celebrated in more than 100 counties across the world.

World Environment Day is organised around a theme that focuses attention on a particularly pressing environmental concern. The theme for 2017 is 'Connecting people to nature'. World Environment Day has a different global host country and this year's host is Canada, where the official celebration will take place.

"We can enjoy nature year-round, but World Environment Day is when the whole world comes together to celebrate our beautiful planet," said Erik Solheim, the head of UN Environment. "It reminds us of what a treasure nature is, and encourages us all to protect and appreciate our environment."


Published Date: Jun 05, 2017 11:06 am | Updated Date: Jun 05, 2017 11:06 am

