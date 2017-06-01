World Environment Day 2017: Seven environment-friendly songs by your favorite bands

We have always admired bands like Aerosmith, Black Sabbath and Pearl Jam for their larger than life personalities, energetic live gigs and their rockstar lifestyles. But did you know that these bands have also contributed in conserving the environment through their songs by highlighting Mother Nature’s plight and creating beautiful compositions in that process? Here are a few songs that will please both the nature and a music lover:

Queen - The Prophet's Song

'The Prophet Song' was from Queen’s fourth studio album A Night at the Opera. The song is an epic ballad, a la 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and was written by the group’s guitarist Brian May after he dreamt about the biblical account related to the The Great Flood. Therefore the song has references to the Book of Genesis and Noah’s Ark. Seems like nature was really violent back then!



Pearl Jam - Do The Evolution

Pearl Jam’s front man Eddie Vedder said, “That song is all about someone who's drunk with technology, who thinks they're the controlling living being on this planet.” ‘Do the Evolution’ portrays man as the selfish being who will bring end to this world since he thinks he can control everything, but instead everything he tries to control ends up getting destroyed. The graphic video paints a gory image that is not entirely impossible in the near future.



Gorillaz - Every Planet We Reach is Dead

Damon Albarn’s Gorillaz released their second studio album Demon Days in 2005. That album also included the song ‘Every Planet We Reach is Dead’, a dystopian look at the future of our planet. Even though the song was not released as a single, it was a beautiful fusion of Gorillaz’ trademark sound and the theme of nature.



Soundgarden - Hands All Over

Soundgarden, fronted by the late Chris Cornell, delved on the theme of nature conservation early in their career. Their 1990s song ‘Hands All Over’ was described by Cornell as a song which was “basically about how we humans tend to screw up everything that's good enough” and “everything that we're attracted to, we love to go and defile it." Who knew grunge rock and Mother Nature would fit each other so perfectly?



Black Sabbath - Hole in the Sky

This song is best defined by its ending lines, i.e., “I've seen the dogs of war enjoying their feast, I've seen the western world go down in the east”, proving how relevant this song is more than 40 years later. From their 1975 album Sabotage, Ozzy Osbourne’s screaming vocals will convince anyone to stop polluting the environment and start acting towards its preservation.



Aerosmith - Nobody's Fault

The “heaviest” song that the band has recorded till date, ‘Nobody’s Fault’ takes a detour from the blatant cries of conservation of the other bands and instead focuses on the natural calamity of earthquakes. The band itself was scared of earthquakes and the song tries to recreate the damage of one, and succeeds.



The Eagles - The Last Resort

Aptly the last song on our list, ‘The Last Resort’ is a slow ballad about how man destroys everything that he finds beautiful. Written by band members Don Henley and Glenn Frey, the song laments the present situation of the environment. It talks about justifications and reasons we give to destroy our planet and it even has a line which goes, “We satisfy our endless needs and justify our bloody deeds, in the name of destiny and in the name of God”.



With all of our favourite bands pleading us to save our nature, we hope all of you do your bit to save the planet that we inhabit and love.