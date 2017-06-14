World Bank approves $500 million financing package for Afghanistan | Reuters

WASHINGTON The World Bank on Tuesday approved financing worth more than $500 million for Afghanistan to support a string of programs to boost the economy and help improve services in five provincial capitals.

"The package will help Afghanistan with refugees, expand private-sector opportunities for the poor, boost the development of five cities, expand electrification, improve food security and build rural roads," the World Bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, editing by G Crosse)

