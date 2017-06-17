Woman convicted in US for encouraging teenage boyfriend to commit suicide, not raising alarm

New York: A 20-year-old US woman was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on Friday for ordering her teenage boyfriend to follow through on his long-planned suicide and for failing to save him from harm.

Michelle Carter broke down in tears and sobbed into a tissue during the 20-minute juvenile court hearing in Massachusetts, which is likely to break new ground in a state that has no law against encouraging someone to commit suicide.

Conrad Roy, 18, was found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in his pickup truck in a parking lot in July 2014.

The trial heard that Carter and Roy exchanged hundreds of text messages in which the young woman, who was 17 at the time, urged him to follow through on his plan to kill himself, to conceal it from his parents, lie to his mother and select a secluded parking lot.

But Judge Lawrence Moniz said it was her instruction to Roy to get back into the vehicle — during a telephone call after he stepped out — and her failure to sound the alarm that was crucial to the conviction.

Failure to take reasonable steps to alleviate the risk to another "can result in a charge of manslaughter," he noted in his decision.

"This court, having reviewed the evidence and applied the law thereto, now finds you guilty on the indictment charging you with the involuntary manslaughter of the person Conrad Roy," Moniz told the packed court room.

Carter, who waived her right to a jury trial, faces up to 20 years in prison. She will remain on bail until sentencing on 3 August in Taunton, south of Boston.

In the closely-watched case, legal experts had questioned whether Carter's actions were enough to secure a conviction under involuntary manslaughter.

The defense argued that Roy had been on a path to suicide "for years" and sought to minimize Carter's role in her boyfriend's life, saying the pair were in a "long-term texting relationship" and had met in person only a handful of times.

The judge agreed that Roy had been "struggling" and "took significant action" himself, such as extensive research, securing a generator, water pump, parking his vehicle in an unnoticeable area and starting the pump.

"However he breaks that chain of self-causation by exiting the vehicle, he takes himself out of the toxic environment," Moniz said.

That was "completely consistent" with two previous attempts when each time he came up for air to tell someone — first a parent and then a friend.

But it was different when he told Carter, in July 2014.

"Instructing Mr Roy to get back into the truck constitutes wanton and reckless conduct by Miss Carter, creating a situation where there is a high degree of likelihood that substantial harm would result to Mr Roy," the judge said.

In subsequent text messages to friends, Carter admitted to hearing him coughing and the loud noise of the motor, the judge noted.

"Miss Carter takes no action," Moniz said, despite knowing where he was and obtaining his mother and sister's telephone numbers several days earlier.

"She called no one," said the judge. "And finally, she did not issue a simple additional instruction: 'get out of the truck'."

He threw out a theory of involuntary intoxication raised by psychiatrist Peter Breggin, a defense witness who testified that Carter's own medication would have interfered and distorted her state of mind.