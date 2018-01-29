"Without H4 EAD, I would not come to the US...": First person accounts from the other side of the H1B visa

“No, I would not have come here if I could not work on an H4,” New Jersey resident Dhaval Doshy tells us, without a moment’s hesitation. It’s a cold day in January, damp and grey with an overcast sky which matches the current mood on the H4 beat. An Obama era regulation opened the floodgates for H4 dependents of H1B workers getting work authorizations which is on cliff edge now. All indications are that the Trump administration wants to do more than just signal its displeasure against these work permits. February is crucial for the H4 community - they are bracing for a proposed rule change that could possibly put their work lives in jeopardy.

Framed against the larger story of the H4 visa in the USA, what Doshy just said stands in stark contrast to the patterns of lives lived on this dependent visa.

Doshy’s wife is on an H1B visa, he’s doing his bit as a stay-at-home dad after getting his work permit (technically called EAD) about six months ago. “But I can’t do this for long...." he trails off.

“People like me are exceptions,” says Doshy.

He’s absolutely right. What he's pointing to is the other side of H1B story in the US. Because of a variety of social factors, women have rarely questioned the fait accompli of an H4 visa or questioned it only post-facto, in the hope that somehow, something may work out once they cross the Atlantic. In the 27 years that the H4 visa has existed, it’s only in summer of 2015 that a certain subset of H4 visa holders ( whose H1B spouses had applied for green cards) were allowed permission to pursue paid work in the US. For everybody else on an H4 visa before 2015, paid work was out of question. Yet, waves upon waves of H1B workers came to the US since 1991 and their spouses and dependents on H4 visas stayed home, their work lives on hold 10,000 miles away from India.

Standing around Doshy are the non-exceptions - Kalyani Kelkar, Neha Mahajan, Poonam Ghelani, some of who’ve followed their husbands on an H4 with no clarity on how many years they would stay outside the formal economy. These men and women we spoke to represent a random microcosm of the H1B-H4 community. At one level, all their stories can be lumped together and dismissed in one stroke - a community not allowed to work from the early 90s till 2015 has sampled life with the same freedoms that the H1B workers enjoy and is now fighting to retain that toehold in a foreign land that has become a second home.

But to do (only) that is to miss the story of many generations of H4 holders who have clutched at straws, raised children, watched their financial independence and their closest relationships erode or sometimes slip away.

“We didn’t know it was going to be like this” is a common thread that runs deep in the H4 community.

That figures. Even H1B workers who know every downside of the H4 visa push back against the idea of the harassed H4 visa dependent.

“All they have to do is get someone to sponsor their H1B…,” is a breezy response by some H1B folks to the lock step that the H4 finds itself in. The H1B workers know better than to believe this is true or possible. The last 12 months in the H1B’s history alone should be proof enough.

As on date, 104,750 H4 visa holders have an EAD according to latest figures from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services for FY 2015-2017 updated till last June.

Compare that with these numbers: In the 10 year period from 2007 to 2017, a total of 2,237,478 H1B petitions have been approved for Indians. Straightaway, the gap between the universe of approved H1B petitions and extensions minus the total number of H4 EADs is an entire generation of H4 visa holders which falls between the cracks.

Chart the careers of H1B visa workers and their H4 visa dependents on a graph and the result you will see is how two mismatched categories of entry into a foreign land can cleave the modern nuclear family onto divergent paths - one going north or at least plateuing and the other with no option but downhill.

Here below, we begin chroniciling the personal histories of H4 visa holders in America.

"If the EAD gets revoked, I'll go back..."

Jansi Kumar, California

"When I got married in March 2016, I lived and worked in Mumbai with a prestigious MNC in their HR division. I have an MBA from Mumbai University. My husband has been on an H1B in the US and has done his Masters in the US too. Since I was in HR, I did know about the H4 issue but when you live in a different country, it's tough to know all the intricate details. For example, the H4 EAD rule had come into force by the time I got to the US but I had no clue about the legal case that Save Jobs USA had filed. These are things you get to know when you're local and in the thick of things. On the upside, I got a job within 2 days of getting my EAD in June 2017 after a 10 month wait for my husband's I-140 and my EAD. My husband filed for his green card in 2016. The queue is so impossibly backlogged that it's going to take forever for that GC to come through. If this EAD issue goes downhill and work options are closed for me, I'll probably up and go to Canada or just go back home. Thankfully, my husband is very supportive. But if we do end up moving out, there's this guilt on my mind that he did it for me. But I can't even fathom a life being dependent on my husband for my basic expenses. Our stats say that H4 EAD holders barely impact the job market in a negative way. Why are we being targeted then?"

From H4 to F1 and back to H4

Kanupriya Dhiman | @kanudhiman

"I came to United States after my MBA. I was hoping to find a sponsor who would file my H1B visa but I found that next to impossible if you do not have US working experience and you're from a non-STEM background. Without even the basic social security number, I ended up depending on my husband for a bank account, for getting around....it's a very alienating experience. After thinking a great deal about the financial implications, I took a loan and sank money into another Masters degree. I transferred my visa status from H4 to F1 and after several hoops, I was able to join the workforce again. After the H4EAD rule in 2015, I shifted to H4 which seemed a more flexible and stable choice. Here we are again now, with this policy under threat. I have invested tremendous amounts of time, money, physical and emotional energy to regain financial independence. I request the Trump administration not to revoke the H4 EAD rule. This is not just about economic independence, it is about our dignity."

More stories will be updated below on this same thread.