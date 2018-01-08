WikiLeaks tweets link to leaked Donald Trump book; Fire and Fury remains top of Amazon bestseller list

Washington: The website WikiLeaks has tweeted a link to the text of the new book critical of President Donald Trump that has angered the president, his staff and his allies.

Full text of controversial book on Trump, "Fire and Fury", by Michael Wolff, leaks onto internet: https://t.co/sf7vj4IYAx — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 8, 2018

An electronic image of the text of author Michael Wolff's book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House appeared online on Sunday, two days after its release.

Posting the text of a book without permission would violate copyright restrictions and potentially damage sales. Yet, hours after WikiLeaks tweeted the link, "Fire and Fury" remained No. 1 on Amazon's lists of hardcover and ebook bestsellers.

The book portrays a president who doesn't understand the weight of his office and whose own aides question his competence. Trump has called it a "Fake Book" and its author "totally discredited." Aides have publicly rejected the book's premise.