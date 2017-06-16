White House warns Americans against 'anonymous' media reports, but what could it refer to?

On Thursday night, the White House released a rather mysterious statement, urging Americans to desist from believing reports emanating from "anonymous" sources.

"Americans should exercise caution before accepting as true any stories attributed to anonymous 'officials,' particularly when they do not identify the country - let alone the branch or agency of government - with which the alleged sources supposedly are affiliated. Americans should be skeptical about anonymous allegations. The Department of Justice has a long-standing policy to neither confirm or deny such allegations," the statement said.

Inbox: Bizarre statement from DAG Rosenstein pic.twitter.com/EVAUJpJWMP — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) June 16, 2017

It immediately created a flurry of excitement, with speculation high about what could have caused such a statement.

It was all the more surprising, coming from Rosenstein, who hasn't made a public announcement remark since three days, when he last said there was "no good cause" to fire Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russian election interference.

However, the timing of the statement could hold possible hints at what he intended. It came just a few hours after The Washington Post reported that Jared Kushner, son-in-law and adviser to president Donald Trump, was under investigation over his business dealings.

That report had quoted "officials familiar with the matter" and was based on anonymous sources who weren't "authorised to speak". Rosenstein's statement follows several others made by Trump himself, in which he has often complained of "fake news".

The president had alleged that the media is trying to portray a negative image of him, after another The Washington Post article had said Trump himself was under investigation for obstruction of justice.