White House says has updated guidance for green card holders | Reuters

WASHINGTON The White House said on Wednesday it has issued updated guidance on President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration clarifying that legal permanent residents, or green card holders, do not require a waiver to enter the United States."They no longer need a waiver because if they are a legal permanent resident they won't need it anymore," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said at a news briefing.

The restriction on green card holders was among the most confusing element in the executive order signed on Friday. The new interpretation on rules for green card holders was also discussed by Department of Homeland Security officials at a briefing on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.