White House on lockdown after intruder jumps 'fence'

WorldIANSMay, 17 2017 09:49:45 IST

Washington: The US Secret Service on Tuesday placed the White House on lockdown, as an intruder reportedly jumped the fence to enter the grounds.

Local media said the incident took place shortly after 4 pm, Xinhua reported.

The incident took place as US president Donald Trump was hosting Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House, it is unclear whether Erdogan was in the White House at the time of the intrusion.


Published Date: May 17, 2017 09:49 am | Updated Date: May 17, 2017 09:49 am

