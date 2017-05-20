White House official is person of interest in Russia probe - Washington Post | Reuters

You are here:
May, 20 2017

WASHINGTON A current White House official is a significant person of interest in the law enforcement investigation of possible ties between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia, the Washington Post said on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Post said its sources would not further identify the official, who was described as a senior White House adviser who is close to Trump.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

