'When Voldemort is president, we need a nation of Hermoines': Women rage against Donald Trump

FP StaffJan, 23 2017 17:24:49 IST

Millions of people flooded cities in the United States and around the world to protest against US President Donald Trump in what is being considered as the biggest worldwide inaugural protest in history. Trump did not acknowledge the mass protests that marked his first full day in office. A tide of women and men — teens, pensioners, parents with toddlers on their shoulders — swelled into the streets around the National Mall for hours before flowing towards the White House in a determined show of unity.

Here are some of the best signs from the protests:

