'When Voldemort is president, we need a nation of Hermoines': Women rage against Donald Trump

Millions of people flooded cities in the United States and around the world to protest against US President Donald Trump in what is being considered as the biggest worldwide inaugural protest in history. Trump did not acknowledge the mass protests that marked his first full day in office. A tide of women and men — teens, pensioners, parents with toddlers on their shoulders — swelled into the streets around the National Mall for hours before flowing towards the White House in a determined show of unity.
Here are some of the best signs from the protests:
My Arab American father shared my post from the #WomensMarch. He is proud of me. pic.twitter.com/YIthOYIpPw
— Diana Hussein (@heyadiana) January 23, 2017
im crying #WomensMarchpic.twitter.com/DGTRd8XvG8 — Bitch Problems! (@FemaleTexts) January 22, 2017
An older man handed Adara his lightsaber and said, "You take this."
She was glowing. Pass on your light to the next gen. #womensmarchpic.twitter.com/CAglLWrb8H
— Ellie Ann (@ellieannswords) January 21, 2017
"Not saints, not whores, just women." "We added English so you wouldn't get scared."#WomensMarchpic.twitter.com/FBOasLYugT — Hisham Aidi (@UptownBerber) January 23, 2017
Favourite signboard from #WomensMarchpic.twitter.com/Go5LnYZnnx
— Damsel in This Dress (@secondofhername) January 23, 2017
Best sign so far #WomensMarch#TrumpInauguration#Trump#LoveTrumpsHatepic.twitter.com/ijtbZZiKdg — Jamie Merrill (@Jamie_Merrill) January 21, 2017
This sign is relevant to my interests pic.twitter.com/v0jtcGddRF
— Mazel Tov Cocktail (@AdamSerwer) January 21, 2017
This one got a lot of cheers pic.twitter.com/UyZ6kMvFoD — Pema Levy (@pemalevy) January 21, 2017
Shut it down. Today's best sign (via @womensmarch). pic.twitter.com/Bsd2128jDw
— Johanna Fuentes (@jfuentes) January 21, 2017
- #ScienceIsReal#LoveTrumpsHate#DiversityIsBeautiful#BlackLivesMatter#WomensMarch#WomensMarchJXN#WMWArt#MSWomenRiseUp#WhyIMarchpic.twitter.com/KfDndGGF5J — Ariel Blackwell (@blackwhale00) January 21, 2017
This was so much bigger than one person or one issue and I'm so proud I could be a part of it. #WMWArt#WomensMarchpic.twitter.com/ku7HBIzs50
— Alyssa Holden (@_alyssaholden) January 21, 2017
More education, more peace, more equality, more support. #WMWArt. #WomensMarchpic.twitter.com/OyjmM6rPjn — Elena (@iElenaojeda1) January 21, 2017
this sign made me laugh @UzoAduba#WomensMarchpic.twitter.com/y0UngwxNuS
— Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) January 21, 2017
#WMWArt! #WomensMarch#WomensMarchtoronto@ladieswhodesignpic.twitter.com/U94BVpi0Cq — Barbt (@BarbCTaylor) January 21, 2017
#WomensMarch is the biggest worldwide inaugural protest in HISTORY. This is the power of our generation. Just let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/1eao0OQzSn
— adam (@plasticrouge) January 21, 2017
Show us your amazing art work and use hashtag #WMWArt! #WomensMarchpic.twitter.com/dhOGPOWOd6 — Women's March (@womensmarch) January 21, 2017
Even @cher has a sign at this beautiful #marchonwashington#womensmarchpic.twitter.com/4LOOBxoKZr
— saffree (@saffree) January 21, 2017
Esta es la madre de todas las pancartas.#WomensMarchpic.twitter.com/cvBMC6zKzc — baradit (@baradit) January 21, 2017
Our community is marching in Austin! #WomensMarchpic.twitter.com/6TjJTww4vl
— EMILY's List (@emilyslist) January 21, 2017
Fave sign today: "I've seen sturdier cabinets at IKEA" pic.twitter.com/F7dT1KQfTF — Amelia Kahaney (@akahaney) January 21, 2017
My kind of protestor. pic.twitter.com/tG3kGwQamc
— Tom Manatos (@TomManatos) January 20, 2017
Sign found at the Ithaca #WomensMarch "We Shall Overcomb" pic.twitter.com/2RFDVvVVUH — Max Denning (@TheMaxDenning) January 21, 2017
Quite a British protest sign #womensmarch#womensmarchlondonhttps://t.co/NTjg942jDApic.twitter.com/AXlDz4UfIZ
— Annie (@VHaberdashery) January 21, 2017
My friend I've known since 2nd grade and the protest sign he made with/for his son: pic.twitter.com/FqBLt9pRGi — Brandon Bird (@Brandon_Bird) January 21, 2017
Exactly. @realDonaldTrump@TeaPainUSA@texyellowdogdempic.twitter.com/VMQCi2Aqy8
— liberalfarmboy (@arkansasvance) January 22, 2017