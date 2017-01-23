'When Voldemort is president, we need a nation of Hermoines': Women rage against Donald Trump

Millions of people flooded cities in the United States and around the world to protest against US President Donald Trump in what is being considered as the biggest worldwide inaugural protest in history. Trump did not acknowledge the mass protests that marked his first full day in office. A tide of women and men — teens, pensioners, parents with toddlers on their shoulders — swelled into the streets around the National Mall for hours before flowing towards the White House in a determined show of unity.

Here are some of the best signs from the protests:

My Arab American father shared my post from the #WomensMarch. He is proud of me. pic.twitter.com/YIthOYIpPw — Diana Hussein (@heyadiana) January 23, 2017

An older man handed Adara his lightsaber and said, "You take this."

She was glowing. Pass on your light to the next gen. #womensmarchpic.twitter.com/CAglLWrb8H — Ellie Ann (@ellieannswords) January 21, 2017

"Not saints, not whores, just women." "We added English so you wouldn't get scared."#WomensMarchpic.twitter.com/FBOasLYugT — Hisham Aidi (@UptownBerber) January 23, 2017

This sign is relevant to my interests pic.twitter.com/v0jtcGddRF — Mazel Tov Cocktail (@AdamSerwer) January 21, 2017

This one got a lot of cheers pic.twitter.com/UyZ6kMvFoD — Pema Levy (@pemalevy) January 21, 2017

This was so much bigger than one person or one issue and I'm so proud I could be a part of it. #WMWArt#WomensMarchpic.twitter.com/ku7HBIzs50 — Alyssa Holden (@_alyssaholden) January 21, 2017

#WomensMarch is the biggest worldwide inaugural protest in HISTORY. This is the power of our generation. Just let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/1eao0OQzSn — adam (@plasticrouge) January 21, 2017

Esta es la madre de todas las pancartas.#WomensMarchpic.twitter.com/cvBMC6zKzc — baradit (@baradit) January 21, 2017

Fave sign today: "I've seen sturdier cabinets at IKEA" pic.twitter.com/F7dT1KQfTF — Amelia Kahaney (@akahaney) January 21, 2017

My kind of protestor. pic.twitter.com/tG3kGwQamc — Tom Manatos (@TomManatos) January 20, 2017

Sign found at the Ithaca #WomensMarch "We Shall Overcomb" pic.twitter.com/2RFDVvVVUH — Max Denning (@TheMaxDenning) January 21, 2017