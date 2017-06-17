Westminster attack: Scotland Yard officer stabbed to death at London parliament gates honoured

London: The Scotland Yard officer stabbed to death at the gates of the UK Parliament in a terror attack earlier this year has been honoured for his bravery.

Queen Elizabeth II awarded Keith Palmer with the prestigious George Medal, which is presented to someone who has been responsible in saving lives.

"His actions provided time for other officers to react and shoot and stop the assailant. Palmer's bravery and professionalism unquestionably saved lives. Palmer did his duty. In doing so he made the ultimate sacrifice," the police constable's citation reads.

The 38-year-old was on guard at the main gates of the Palace of Westminster, which houses the UK Parliament, on 22 March when Khalid Masood rammed a car into the side of the building before getting out and trying to gain entry into the House of Commons complex.

Palmer was fatally stabbed as he tried to prevent Masood from getting too far into the building.

His award on the Civilian Gallantry List as part of the Queen's annual Birthday Honours list released is for "confronting an armed terrorist to protect others and Parliament".

Gallantry awards have also been conferred upon Bernard Kenny, a 78-year-old man who went to the aid of murdered Labour MP Jo Cox last year.

Police officers – Craig Nicholls and Jonathan Wright – who arrested Cox's killer, Thomas Mair, have also been awarded the Queen's Gallantry Medal.

This year's honours list is being hailed as the most diverse ever to mark the centenary of the awards.