West African mediators' convoy leaves Gambia presidential residence | Reuters

ReutersJan, 20 2017 23:17:23 IST

BANJUL The motorcade of a delegation of West African leaders left Gambia's presidential residence where they had sought to convince Yahya Jammeh, who lost a December presidential poll, to step down and go into exile, a Reuters witness said on Friday. It was not immediately clear if Jammeh was aboard one of the two dozen vehicles seen departing the compound.

