Watch: See-through glass frog species under threat of extinction

May, 30 2017
A species of the glass frog (Hyalinobatrachium dianae) is at risk of extinction. The species was discovered in 2015 in the Amazonian Lowlands of Ecuador.

The amphibian has a transparent abdomen that leaves its internal organs visible. Scientists have still not discovered the reason for this pigmentation. "Not all glass frogs have hearts that are visible through the chest. In some, the heart itself is white, so you don't see the red blood," said Paul Hamilton, of US-based organization Biodiversity Group.

The species require pristine streams for their survival. "If the stream dries up, or becomes polluted, the frogs can't survive, and other more resilient creatures may be next," said Hamilton.

The frogs have a peculiar reproduction process. The males scoop up the eggs released by the females with their hind legs and fertilize them. They also guard the eggs from predators.
"Males guard the eggs, which are attached below a tree’s leaves, until they hatch and fall on the water stream below,” said Juan Guayasamin of the Universidad San Francisco de Quito in Ecuador.

 


Published Date: May 30, 2017 04:01 pm | Updated Date: May 30, 2017 04:10 pm

