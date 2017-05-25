Watch: New shipping routes threaten Arctic ecosystem

The Arctic is one of the regions most impacted by rising sea temperatures. Traditionally, shipping was considered impossible in the Arctic as it was covered in thick sheets of ice, difficult to break through even with nuclear powered ice breakers. But global warming has opened up new shipping routes.

In the warmer summers and milder winters, it is possible to traverse the north sea for at least four months in a year. For big shipping companies these new routes could end up saving valuable time and money. But this comes with its own share of perils for the ecosystem in the Arctic. The full extent of the impact is not known but is likely to affect migration patterns for many species of birds and animals.