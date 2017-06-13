Watch: 'Mastermind' behind the Blue Whale Suicide Challenge arrested

The alleged mastermind behind the Blue Whale Suicide challenge, Ilya Sidorov, was arrested last week in Moscow. A postman by profession, 26-year-old Sidorov, has been accused of encouraging teenagers to cut themselves and commit suicide.

The ‘Blue Whale Challenge’ — an online game encouraged its members, mostly children aged 10 to 14 years, to complete a list of 50 tasks that ranged from self-harm, listening to odd music, watching horror movies and waking up at unusual hours of the night. The tasks culminated in asking the participants to kill themselves, as the only way to complete the challenge.

Believed to have originated in Russia, the challenge spread across Eastern Europe and into Brazil, Argentina and Portugal, claiming nearly 150 lives so far. Countries in Europe are on alert, and authorities in the UK are issuing warnings about online suicide groups that target teenagers on social media.

If you, or someone you know, are feeling upset or suicidal, there's always someone to talk to.

Counsellors at iCALL can be reached on 022-2552 1111 from Mondays-Saturday, between 8 am-10 pm or at icall@tiss.edu

For The Silver Lining, call on 022-2550 7663 or write to thesilverliningcentre@gmail.com

For Institute of Exceptional Children, dial 022-23003064