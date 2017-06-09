James Comey's 'explosive' testimony before State Intelligence Committee: Seven biggest claims

James Comey may stand at the center of a political maelstrom, but the ousted FBI chief turned nemesis of the president did not flinch as he laid down devastating accusations against Donald Trump.

With the eyes of the world upon him, the former top investigator was a paragon of self-control from the moment he walked into the hearing room on Thursday morning.

His face was frozen in a neutral, impenetrable gaze as he swore to tell the truth, then sat ramrod straight for nearly three hours of riveting testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Comey was an island, alone at the witness table, grilled by 17 senators including some who no doubt see their careers rising or falling on the fate of the investigation into Russian election meddling, and possible collusion with Trump associates.

One by one, he delivered blistering — and potentially very damaging — details about interactions with his former boss, accusing the president of sacking him because of the ongoing Russia probe.

Quotes from former FBI Director James Comey during his testimony Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee:

With inputs from agencies