Watch: Chile’s Easter Island approves a massive marine protection zone

The indigenous Rapa Nui, who inhabit Chile’s Easter Island, have approved the creation of a gigantic protected marine area of ​​about 720,000 square kilometres.

There are several threats to the island's marine species, such as overexploitation of its fishery resources, increasing numbers of visitors, introduction of invasive alien species, acidification of the ocean and climate change.

Chile has announced its intention to create extensive marine protected areas along the Pacific Ocean.