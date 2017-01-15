Watch: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau wishing Tamilians 'Happy Thai Pongal'

Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday wished the Tamil diaspora in the country and around the world a happy Pongal, describing it a festival of a "peace and happiness."

In a video, posted on his social media, Trudeau started with a Tamil greeting "Vanakkam!" before adding that "over the next few days, Tamils in Canada and around the world will gather with loved ones to celebrate Thai Pongal. Each day of this festival has its own special meaning and traditions which are tied to abundance, peace and happiness."

Happy Thai Pongal to Tamils celebrating! Joyeux Thaï Pongal aux tamouls qui célèbrent! Iniya Pongal Nalvazhthukkal: pic.twitter.com/AT8YE4t3AB — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 14, 2017

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish everyone marking Thai Pongal a joyful harvest festival," he said.

Hailing Tamil-Canadians for their contribution, Trudeau, who is known to celebrate the many cultures, said the community had made Canada s "stronger and richer" nation.

"In 2016, the House of Commons voted unanimously to recognise every January as Tamil Heritage Month. I encourage everybody to reflect on the strong heritage of Canada's Tamil community. Our nation is stronger and richer because of Tamil-Canadians," Trudeau said.

"We should seize every opportunity to celebrate the many cultures, languages and beliefs that make our country such a wonderful place to live," he said.