Watch: A chicken sandwich is being sent to the edge of space

​World View, a start up that deals with stratosphere explorations has collaborated with Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), to send a Zinger chicken sandwich to the "edge of space."

The sandwich will be launched in Stratollites — a mash up of stratosphere and satellites — designed to resemble the buckets in which the fried chicken is served.

The sandwich will stay in space for at least four days before returning to Earth.

If the experiment with the sandwich goes well, World View intends to send tourists on the stratollites into the stratosphere. The stratollites can also prove to be very beneficial for future astronomical research and serve as long-term observational platforms.