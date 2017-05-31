Washington police arrest heavily-armed man from Trump International Hotel

Washington: Police in the United States capital on Wednesday arrested a man armed with a semi-automatic rifle at Trump International Hotel, as they investigated a potential threat against protectees of the United States Secret Service.

The secret service said it sent out agents to investigate a possible threat early on Wednesday morning, along with officers of the Metropolitan Police Department.

"The secret service received information from a concerned citizen and Trump International Hotel security staff," the statement said.

"An individual was subsequently located at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC. Agents and officers recovered a semi-automatic assault-style rifle and a handgun in the individual's vehicle."

The man, identified as Brian Moles of Pennsylvania, was arrested for illegal possession of firearms.

"At no time were any secret service protectees at risk," the statement said, adding that the investigation was ongoing.

The secret service is authorised to protect the US president and vice-president and their families, as well as former United States heads of state and their relatives, visiting dignitaries and any other individual designated by the president.