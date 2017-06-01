You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Vladimir Putin: Russian state has never been involved in hacking

Vladimir Putin: Russian state has never been involved in hacking

WorldAPJun, 01 2017 16:01:28 IST

St. Petersburg: President Vladimir Putin says the Russian state has never been involved in hacking.

Speaking at a meeting with senior editors of leading international news agencies Thursday, Putin said that some individual "patriotic" hackers could mount some attacks amid the current cold spell in Russia's relations with the West.

But he categorically insisted that "we don't engage in that at the state level."

Putin also said that "no hackers can influence election campaigns in any country of Europe, Asia or America."

US intelligence agencies have accused Russia of hacking into Democratic Party emails, helping President Donald Trump's election victory.


Published Date: Jun 01, 2017 04:01 pm | Updated Date: Jun 01, 2017 04:01 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 2AUS Vs NZ
2Jun 3SL Vs SA
3Jun 4IND Vs PAK
4Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
5Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores