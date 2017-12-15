Vladimir Putin praises US' strong economic performance: Donald Trump thanks Russian president for remarks

Washington: President Donald Trump thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for remarks he made Thursday "acknowledging America's strong economic performance," the White House said.

The two presidents spoke by phone following Putin's annual press conference in Moscow.

Trump and Putin also discussed ways to work together to address North Korea's nuclear and ballistic weapons program.

During his remarks in Moscow, Putin accused those investigating potential collusion between Russia and Trump's 2016 presidential campaign of damaging the US political situation, "incapacitating the president and showing a lack of respect to voters who cast their ballots for him."

Putin also warned the US against using force against North Korea. Trump has repeatedly said that all options remain on the table.