Vladimir Putin: Islamic State trying to expand network in Central Asia, southern Russia

Astana: Russian president Vladimir Putin on Friday warned that the Islamic State (IS) terror group is trying to expand its terror network in countries of Central Asia and southern Russia.

Putin, during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kazakhastan's capital Astana, said that they have information that the Islamic State has set up clandestine cells in Central Asia, some regions in southern Russia and SCO countries.

Putin called on SCO member countries to strengthen cooperation, especially among the secret services, and put up a common front against the Islamic State threat, Efe news reported.

He underlined that a major priority of the SCO is to ensure security and stability at the borders of member countries amid a growing threat of terrorism and extremism.