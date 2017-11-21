Vladimir Putin hails Bashar al-Assad for 'fighting terrorist groups', says Kremlin

Sochi: Russian president Vladimir Putin has congratulated Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad on Baghdad's results in "fighting terrorist groups," the Kremlin said.

"For a start I want to congratulate you with the results that Syria is achieving in the fight against terrorist groups... the Syrian nation is going through a very serious experience and nonetheless is approaching the final, inevitable defeat of the terrorists," Putin told Assad, the Kremlin website reported.

Putin will talk to US counterpart Donald Trump on the telephone today after the unannounced meeting with the Syrian leader in Sochi.

"On the basis of our meeting today, I will hold consultations with the leaders of the countries that I already spoke about. There is already a planned talk with the Emir of Qatar today and tomorrow (another one) with the President of the United States Donald Trump," Putin told Assad.

A transcript of the conversation was published on the Kremlin website on Tuesday.