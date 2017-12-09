Vietnam orders prosecution of two more ex oil executives | Reuters

HANOI (Reuters) - Two more former officials at Vietnam’s scandal-hit state energy firm PetroVietnam will be prosecuted over financial losses incurred while they were in office, the government website said on Saturday. FILE PHOTO: Flag of PetroVietnam (R) flutters next to Vietnamese national flag (C) and Communist Party flag in front of the headquarters of PetroVietnam in Hanoi January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kham/File PhotoPetroVietnam is at the heart of a sweeping high-level corruption crackdown in the communist state. Former PetroVietnam chairman Dinh La Thang, 56, was arrested on Friday. Police ordered the prosecution of Phung Dinh Thuc and Do Van Hau, both of whom headed units of PetroVietnam, for alleged “violation of state regulations on economic management, causing serious consequences”, the government website said. Neither of them was available for comment. Thang, who was previously a member of Vietnam’s politburo, is the most senior executive arrested so far. Thang’s brother, Dinh Manh Thang, former chairman of a PetroVietnam unit, was also arrested on allegations of violating state regulations on economic management. Government critics have voiced suspicions that the corruption crackdown is politically motivated, at least in part, and aimed against those close to former prime minister Nguyen Tan Dung, who lost out in an internal power struggle in 2016. The corruption crackdown made global headlines in August when Germany accused Vietnam of kidnapping former executive Trinh Xuan Thanh in Berlin to face trial over a separate case.

