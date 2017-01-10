You are here:
Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: PM Narendra Modi meets global leaders, holds delegation-level talks

PTI Jan, 10 2017 13:23:20 IST
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held bilateral talks with several heads of state and ministers who have converged here for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. Ahead of the official inauguration of the Summit, the prime minister held delegation-level talks with various international leaders at Mahatma Mandir on Tuesday morning, starting with the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.

In a series of tweets, External Affairs spokesperson Vikas Swarup said the Modi held bilateral talks with leaders of Rwanda, Serbia, Japan and Denmark.

Later, Modi held bilateral talks with Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, Economy Minister of Japan Seko Hiroshige and then with Energy Minister of Denmark Lars Clilleholt.

The Prime Minister is expected to hold similar meetings with other heads of state ahead of the official inauguration of the 8th edition of Vibrant Summit later on Tuesday.

Around 20 heads of state and ministers from different governments across the world are attending the summit.

Nisha Desai Biswal, an Indian-American serving as Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs in the United States Department of State, will attend the Summit along with a large US business delegation.

Other prominent dignitaries are President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Rogozin, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and National Heritage of Poland, Poitr Glinski.

