Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: PM Narendra Modi meets global leaders, holds delegation-level talks

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held bilateral talks with several heads of state and ministers who have converged here for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. Ahead of the official inauguration of the Summit, the prime minister held delegation-level talks with various international leaders at Mahatma Mandir on Tuesday morning, starting with the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.

In a series of tweets, External Affairs spokesperson Vikas Swarup said the Modi held bilateral talks with leaders of Rwanda, Serbia, Japan and Denmark.

A crisp January morning in Gandhinagar begins with full delegation level talks. PM with President @PaulKagame of Rwanda @VibrantGujarat pic.twitter.com/F8WV3KwAFR — Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) January 10, 2017

The two leaders witnessed the exchange of an MoU on Forensic Sciences cooperation and Rwanda's accession to the Intern'l Solar Alliance pic.twitter.com/kDk40NwutB — Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) January 10, 2017

Later, Modi held bilateral talks with Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, Economy Minister of Japan Seko Hiroshige and then with Energy Minister of Denmark Lars Clilleholt.

Strengthening ties with Serbia. PM @narendramodi holds 2nd bilateral with Aleksandar Vucic , Serbian PM at #VibrantGujarat2017 pic.twitter.com/2WEuM0S59l — Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) January 10, 2017

An enduring investment partner. 2 months after Economy Minister @SekoHiroshige called on PM in Tokyo, they meet @VibrantGujarat pic.twitter.com/Hs37Cxd9Gv — Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) January 10, 2017

Learning from the leaders in renewable energy. PM @narendramodi with @larsclilleholt, Minister for Energy, Utilities and Climate, Denmark pic.twitter.com/8e6ZBXljzJ — Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) January 10, 2017

A full complement of Swedish investors. PM @narendramodi meets Anna Ekstrom, Swedish Education Minister & a group of Swedish CEOs pic.twitter.com/ohnTywVCrH — Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) January 10, 2017

Greetings from a Gulf partner before an important visit. PM @narendramodi with Rashid Ahmad bin Fahad, Cabinet Member of the UAE pic.twitter.com/EsuiHRzufa — Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) January 10, 2017

Leveraging Israel's expertise in Agriculture. PM @narendramodi meets with Uri Ariel, Minister of Agriculture & Rural Development pic.twitter.com/SttqdFGR9o — Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) January 10, 2017

The Prime Minister is expected to hold similar meetings with other heads of state ahead of the official inauguration of the 8th edition of Vibrant Summit later on Tuesday.

Glimpses from the Global Trade Show in Gandhinagar. @VibrantGujarat pic.twitter.com/qpZuoO1MZQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2017

Here are some glimpses from the Nobel Exhibition held at Ahmedabad's Science City. @VibrantGujarat pic.twitter.com/kyKjvg5Qar — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2017

Around 20 heads of state and ministers from different governments across the world are attending the summit.

Nisha Desai Biswal, an Indian-American serving as Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs in the United States Department of State, will attend the Summit along with a large US business delegation.

Other prominent dignitaries are President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Rogozin, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and National Heritage of Poland, Poitr Glinski.