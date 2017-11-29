Venezuela VP makes clearest indication yet that Maduro will run in 2018 | Reuters

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s vice president said on Wednesday that he hopes Nicolas Maduro will be re-elected as president in 2018, the clearest indication yet that the unpopular leftist will run for another term despite a debilitating economic crisis. Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a military parade in Maracay, Venezuela, November 27, 2017. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

