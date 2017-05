VATICAN CITY The Vatican said on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Pope Francis on May 24, confirming what senior sources had told Reuters earlier in the day.

A statement said the meeting would take place at 8:30 a.m. (0630 GMT) in the Vatican's Apostolic Palace.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella)

