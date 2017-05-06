You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. US, UK say Boko Haram wants to kidnap foreigners in Nigeria

US, UK say Boko Haram wants to kidnap foreigners in Nigeria

WorldAPMay, 06 2017 15:59:56 IST

Abuja: The United States and British governments are warning that the Boko Haram extremist group is actively planning to kidnap foreigners in northeast Nigeria.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

The British warning says the extremists are targeting Western foreign workers in the Bama area of Borno state, close to the Cameroon border.

The Nigeria-based Boko Haram has been pushed out of strongholds by military efforts but continues to control parts of the country's northeast.

That has challenged aid groups' efforts to address a hunger crisis that the United Nations says has left 4.7 million people in urgent need of food aid.

Nigeria is part of what the UN has called the largest humanitarian crisis since the world body was founded in 1945.

The World Food Program has warned of aid cuts if more help doesn't arrive.


Published Date: May 06, 2017 03:59 pm | Updated Date: May 06, 2017 03:59 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 7RCB Vs KKR
2May 7KXIP Vs GL
3May 8SRH Vs MI
4May 9KXIP Vs KKR
5May 10GL Vs DD
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores