US Senator Rand Paul to introduce bill to eliminate aid to Pakistan; says money will be used to build roads

Washington: A top American Senator has announced that he will introduce a bill that would eliminate US aid to Pakistan and set the money aside for infrastructure funds to build roads in the US.

What I find particularly troubling is that the U.S. continues to fund, we continue to give money to Pakistan over a billion dollars of U.S. taxpayer money is sent to Pakistan. I'll be introducing legislation to end their funding and use that money here at home. pic.twitter.com/xBpdlo3Otm — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 5, 2018

"I'm introducing a bill to end aid to Pakistan in the coming days. My bill will take the money that would have gone to Pakistan and put it in an infrastructure fund to build roads and bridges here at home," Republican Senator Rand Paul said after Trump Administration announced its decision to suspend its security assistance to Pakistan.

"US should not give one penny to countries that burn our flag and chant Death to America. Countries like Pakistan that stonewall access to key information in fighting terrorism don't deserve our money," he said.

"We should stop now sending hard earned tax dollars to Pakistan. We sent Pakistan over $33 billion since 2002. What did we get for? Pakistan didn't even help us find (Osama) bin Laden even though he was living in one of their cities for years," he alleged.

"Then they jailed the informant who helped us to get bin Laden.

"They've allowed suspected terrorists to operate in their country. Some say Pakistani intelligence agents actually aid and abet the terrorists. It's wrong," he said.

Paul said he has been fighting against offering aid to Pakistan for years but now there has been a breakthrough.

Trump has publicly called to end their aid and, the Kentucky Senator said.

"I want to end all of it. I'm introducing a bill to do just that in the coming days. My bill will take the money that would have gone to Pakistan and put it in an infrastructure fund to build roads and bridges here at home. We need to build our nation, not other countries. It's time for America first policy an end to foreign aid," Paul said.