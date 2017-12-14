US Senator John McCain suffers side effects of brain tumour therapy; hospitalised

Washington: Republican Senator and former presidential candidate John McCain has been hospitalised over side effects from brain tumour therapy, his office said.

McCain, 81, was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain tumour, in July, following a surgery to extract a blood clot above his left eye, reports Efe news.

"Senator McCain is currently receiving treatment at Walter Reed Medical Centre for normal side effects of his ongoing cancer therapy," a statement said.

McCain had delayed the start of his treatment to vote against the repeal of Obamacare, alongside two other Republicans, that was a significant blow to President Donald Trump.

The senator, who fought in the Vietnam War and was a prisoner of war for more than five years, has served as the Arizona Senator since 1987 and ran unsuccessfully for Presidency in 2008.