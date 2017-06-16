US says has no information Baghdadi killed in Russian strike | Reuters

WASHINGTON The Pentagon said on Friday it did not have information to support Moscow's claims that its forces may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an air strike near the Syrian city of Raqqa last month.

"We have no information to corroborate those reports," Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis said.

