US-Saudi Arabia arms deal will jeopardise regional security, says Iran military official

Tehran: A senior Iranian military official said that the recent US-Saudi Arabia arms deal will jeopardise regional security, media reports said.

"The arms deal between the United States and Saudi Arabia not only would not contribute to security in the Middle East, but would lead to insecurity and tensions in the region," Tasnim news agency quoted the military aide to Iran's Supreme Leader Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi as saying.

Washington earns huge profit from fomenting regional insecurity and creates tensions among Muslim countries, Rahim Safavi said.

He noted that Iran's principal policy is respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other states, stressing that regional security would materialise only through concerted efforts and direct dialogue to achieve a common understanding, Xinhua news reported.

On Saturday, the US President Donald Trump sealed a $110-billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Trump called on the regional countries to isolate Iran which he said, had "fuelled the fires of sectarian conflict and terror".

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Trump's recent anti-Iran remarks and rising Iranophebia are aimed at "milking" Saudi Arabia.