US president Donald Trump's visit to China was marked by deference and bonhomie, say global media outlets

Media outlets across the world reporting on US president Donald Trump's visit to China appeared to broadly agree that the visit was marked by unusual warmth and bonhomie. Analyses from the around the world described Trump's approach deferential and warmer than his past stance.

Trump's fulsome praise of China was remarkable particularly because he had been a bitter critic of the country's policies in the past. A CNN report recalled that in a May 2016, he had said, "We can't continue to allow China to rape our country and that's what they're doing. It's the greatest theft in the history of the world."

The US president's present position is a dramatic climb down from that statement, as he now lauds China and says that he gives the country 'great credit.'

I don’t blame China, I blame the incompetence of past Admins for allowing China to take advantage of the U.S. on trade leading up to a point where the U.S. is losing $100's of billions. How can you blame China for taking advantage of people that had no clue? I would've done same! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2017

The New York Times reported that Trump during his meeting with Chinese president Xi projected an air of deference 'that was almost unheard of for a visiting American president. However, according to the article cited above, Trump was less amiable in private discussions and that he 'forcefully confronted Xi about the chronic trade imbalances between the two countries.' He is also said to have asked China to adopt a tougher stance towards North Korea and sought the suspension of oil shipments.

BBC remarked that Trump's praise of China was 'a marked contrast to his previous criticism' of the country, particularly on the contentious issues of North Korea and trade. The article noted that the US president in the past had accused China of stealing American jobs and had threatened to term it a currency manipulator.

Xinhua said that Donald Trump's trip to China was a 'significant opportunity for the two countries to strengthen their bilateral cooperation that could also help shape a better future for the whole world.' It also noted that China is now making the transition from a phase of high-paced growth to a stage of 'high-quality' development.

Pakistan's media, too, noted the unusual bonhomie between the two leaders. An editorial in the The Express Tribune said that Trump's response to Xi was 'oleaginous' and that the Chinese welcome of the US leader was marked by opulence. The editorial said that the visit was a 'masterclass in How To Be Nice To Big Boys In The Playground.'