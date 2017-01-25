US President Donald Trump to order construction of border wall with Mexico

Washington: US President Donald Trump will be ordering the construction of a border wall with Mexico on Wednesday, according to a media report.

White House officials told the New York Times that Trump was expected to sign the executive order directing federal funds to create the structure during an appearance at the Department of Homeland Security.

Building a wall on the Mexican border was one of Trump's biggest promises during his campaign. He ultimately believes that doing so would put a stop to the influx of illegal immigrants coming into the US. He has already held that "illegal" immigrants were responsible for costing him the popular vote.

"Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!" Trump tweeted on Tuesday night.

While the wall would not be completed for quite some time, officials told the New York Times the president was also considering a policy that would temporarily stop refugees from coming from Syria as well as other majority-Muslim nations that were deemed "terror prone".