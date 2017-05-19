US president Donald Trump to be accompanied by daughter Ivanka on overseas trip

Washington: Ivanka Trump will travel with the US president Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia, Israel and Italy on his upcoming foreign trip.

Ivanka Trump is a senior adviser to Trump. A White House adviser says that Ivanka Trump will be along for six days of the nine-day trip, which begins Saturday. She'll join her father for some events and also hold some of her own.

The official insisted on anonymity in order to discuss planning details.

The official says in Saudi Arabia, Ivanka Trump will take part in a roundtable to discuss women's economic issues.

Ivanka Trump converted to Judaism when she married husband Jared Kushner. The official says in Israel, she will visit the Western Wall with the president, and in Rome, she will discuss human trafficking.