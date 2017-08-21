US plans to cut down non-immigrant visa to Russians after diplomatic row over sanctions

Moscow: The United States said on Monday it was sharply scaling back its visa services in Russia after Moscow cut the number of its diplomatic staff in retaliation over new US sanctions.

The US embassy in Russia said in a statement it was suspending all non-immigrant visa operations across Russia on 23 August and that they would resume on 1 September "on a greatly reduced scale."

The move means Russian citizens wanting to visit the United States for tourism will have to travel to Moscow and will no longer be able to use local US consulates outside the Russian capital.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, reacting to new sanctions imposed by the US Congress, has ordered Washington to cut its diplomatic and technical staff in Russia by 755 people by 1 September.