US Navy destroyer collides with container ship off Japan: Shinzo Abe sends condolences to Donald Trump

Yokosuka: Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has sent a sympathy message to United States president Donald Trump over the fatal collision involving an American navy destroyer.

Seven United States sailors went missing after the USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine-flagged container ship early Saturday off Japan's coast. Several of their bodies were found inside the ship's flooded compartment on Sunday.

Abe said in his message to Trump on Sunday, "We are struck by deep sorrow," expressing condolences and sympathy "straight from my heart" to the victims and the injured.

Abe wrote, "I express my heartfelt solidarity to America at this difficult time," praising United States servicemen in Japan under the allies' bilateral security pact.