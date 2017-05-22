You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. US 'milking' Saudi Arabia through defence deals: Iran

US 'milking' Saudi Arabia through defence deals: Iran

WorldFP StaffMay, 22 2017 06:58:46 IST

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Sunday that the United States may be "milking" Saudi Arabia of $480 billion after Washington signed major deals with Tehran's Gulf rival.

"Iran — fresh from real elections — attacked by @POTUS in that bastion of democracy & moderation. Foreign Policy or simply milking KSA of $480B?" Zarif tweeted.

It was the first Iranian reaction to US President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia, and comes after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's re-election to a second term.

With inputs from AFP


Published Date: May 22, 2017 06:54 am | Updated Date: May 22, 2017 06:58 am

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores