US 'milking' Saudi Arabia through defence deals: Iran

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Sunday that the United States may be "milking" Saudi Arabia of $480 billion after Washington signed major deals with Tehran's Gulf rival.

"Iran — fresh from real elections — attacked by @POTUS in that bastion of democracy & moderation. Foreign Policy or simply milking KSA of $480B?" Zarif tweeted.

Iran—fresh from real elections—attacked by @POTUS in that bastion of democracy & moderation. Foreign Policy or simply milking KSA of $480B? pic.twitter.com/ahfvRxK3HV — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) May 21, 2017

It was the first Iranian reaction to US President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia, and comes after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's re-election to a second term.

With inputs from AFP