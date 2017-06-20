US-led coalition bombs Islamic State posts in Raqqa, kills 45 militants in targetted airstrikes

You are here:
WorldIANSJun, 20 2017 15:28:03 IST

Damascus: At least 45 Islamic State militants were killed in the Syrian city of al-Raqqa, a UK-based war monitor reported on Tuesday.

Representational image. AP

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that most of the militants were killed in airstrikes carried out by the United States-led international coalition, reports Efe news.

The international coalition backs the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led alliance that has been fighting against the Islamic State since 6 June in al-Raqqa, the terror organisation's main stronghold in Syria since it established its self-proclaimed caliphate in 2014.

The SOHR said there were clashes between SDF fighters and Islamic State militants in the neighbourhoods of al-Barid and al-Batani, in the western and eastern parts of the city, respectively.

More than 320,000 people have been killed and millions more displaced since Syria's conflict broke out in March 2011.


