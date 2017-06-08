US killings: Three dead in Pennsylvania supermarket shooting, gunman kills himself after attack

Tunkhannock (Pennsylvania): State Police says four people are dead in a murder-suicide in a northeast Pennsylvania supermarket.

Troopers responded to a report of someone shooting people inside Weis Market in Eaton Township, about 25 miles northwest of Scranton, just before early Thursday morning.

Troopers found the bodies of two men and two women inside, along with one witness.

Authorities believe one of the males opened fire on the others before turning the gun on himself.

Authorities believe it is a contained incident and the public is not in danger.

The investigation is ongoing.