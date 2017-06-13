US, Japan urge China to exert pressure on North Korea to abandon its nuclear ambitions

You are here:
Jun, 13 2017

Ministers from Japan and the United States on Tuesday reiterated their opposition to North Korea's weapons programme, and urged China to pressurise the Kim Jong-un-led regime to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

United States' Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon met the Japanese National Security Advisor, Shotaro Yachi, after which he said that North Korea's nuclear and missile tests are a global threat, reports Efe news.

File photo of a missile test conducted by North Korea. AP

Shannon said that both countries have agreed to urge China and the international community to convince Pyongyang that its nuclear programs "do not create any hopeful path to the future".

"We underscored the important role that China can play in this process, and also the important role that the United Nations Security Council and other organisations within the international community can play in bringing this message home to North Korea loud and clear," Shannon added.

After his two-day visit to Tokyo, where he also met Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Shinsuke Sugiyama, Shannon is scheduled to travel to Seoul to discuss the United States-South Korea alliance.

The visit comes amid heightened military tensions in the region, with Pyongyang's repeated weapons tests, the latest that took place last week.


