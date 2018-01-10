US House of Representatives adopts resolution supporting Iran's anti-govt protesters, condemns crackdown on demonstrations

Washington: The US House of Representatives on Tuesday adopted a resolution supporting anti-government protesters in Iran and condemning the regime's crackdown on the demonstrations of recent weeks.

Lawmakers backed the measure almost unanimously, by a vote of 415 to two.

The House "stands with the people of Iran that are engaged in legitimate and peaceful protests against an oppressive, corrupt regime," and condemns the government's "serious human rights abuses against the Iranian people," the resolution stated.

Violent unrest erupted in dozens of Iranian cities between 28 December and 1 January, leaving at least 21 people dead.

The resolution also called on President Donald Trump's administration to issue new sanctions punishing Iran's human rights violators.

"In standing with the Iranian people, we must explain that they are not the target of our sanctions," House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Ed Royce said.

"US sanctions target the oppressive, destabilising regime, not the people of Iran," he added.

Last week Washington imposed sanctions against five Iranian firms alleged to have been working on an illegal ballistic missile program, linking the move to the protests.