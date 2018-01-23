Budget 2018
US government shutdown: Congress approves temporary funding bill to break deadlock over 'dreamers' bill

World AFP Jan 23, 2018 07:34:10 IST

Washington: The House of Representatives followed the Senate in approving a temporary funding bill that clears the way to ending a three-day government shutdown triggered by feuding over immigration policy.

The stopgap bill, which in addition to funding the government through 8 February also reauthorizes a popular children's health insurance program, now heads to the White House where President Donald Trump is expected to sign it into law.

The package cleared the House by a vote of 266 to 150, hours after Senate Democrats dropped their opposition to the plan after winning Republican assurances of a vote on immigration in the coming weeks.


