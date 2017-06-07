US attorney-general Jeff Sessions offered to resign before Donald Trump's foreign visit, say reports

US attorney-general Jeff Sessions offered to hand in his resignation before President Donald Trump's trip abroad, according to several media reports. Politico reports that Sessions offered his resignation because Trump was frustrated at the appointment of a special counsel to look into alleged ties between his campaign and Russia.

Trump reportedly blames Sessions — the attorney-general recused himself with regard to the Russia investigation — for the series of events that led to a special prosecutor being appointed.

Sessions announced he would be recusing himself from the investigation after it was revealed that he did not report a meeting with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the campaign.

A Trump adviser said Sessions was just one of the targets of the US president as his frustration with the Russia investigation boils over. "He’s in a mess and is blaming anyone around him — Sessions, (White House Counsel Don) McGahn, you name it, depending on the day,” the Trump advisor said, according to Politico.

The Washington Post reports that Sessions made the offer after weeks of tense private meetings with the disgruntled president and that the moment was brief. However, Trump refused the offer, although he made his displeasure clear to the attorney general.

The New York Times reports on Tuesday that the White House would not confirm that the president still had full confidence in Sessions. “I have not had that discussion with him,” the press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters.

Trump has repeatedly criticised Sessions' decision to recuse himself from any Russia-related investigation conducted by the justice department to his allies and advisers, terming the decision as 'needless', The New York Times reports.

Tensions between the president and the head of his justice department continue to simmer.

Trump on Monday, derided the revised travel ban and was critical of the justice department's handling of the case. He tweeted that the revised ban was "politically correct" and that the justice department should seek a "much tougher version," The Washington Post reports.