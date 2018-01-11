US asks Iran to immediately release all political prisoners, says it will hold Tehran 'accountable' for rights violations

Washington: The US called for an "immediate release" of all political prisoners in Iran, saying it was "deeply concerned" over imprisonment of thousands of people by the Iranian regime for engaging in peaceful protests.

"Iran's regime claims to support democracy, but when its own people express their aspirations for better lives and an end to injustice, it once again shows its true brutal nature," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

She said the US demands "immediate release" of all political prisoners in Iran, including the victims of the most recent crackdown.

The Trump administration, Sanders said, was "deeply concerned" by reports that the Iranian regime has imprisoned thousands of its citizens in the last week for protesting against the government.

"Further reports that the regime has tortured or killed some of these demonstrators while in detention are even more disturbing. We will not remain silent as the Iranian dictatorship represses the basic rights of its citizens and will hold Iran's leaders accountable for any violations," she warned.

Sanders said the protesters in Iran are expressing legitimate grievances, including demanding an end to their government's oppression, corruption, and "waste of national resources on "military adventurism".